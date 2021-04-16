Who discovered China? 'Chiara Zambrano,' jokes Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda makes a reference to ABS-CBN News journalist Chiara Zambrano’s encounter with Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea, in the live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Friday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN News journalist Chiara Zambrano “discovered” China, joked Vice Ganda, as the comedian emphasized on Friday the importance of history in the live episode of “It’s Showtime.”

The topic came up during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment of the noontime program, when a contestant shared that his favorite subject in school is history.

Vice Ganda then came up with a pop quiz on the spot, with his co-host Vhong Navarro answering the questions.

The first two prompts were basic: name the national hero (Jose Rizal), and the explorer who discovered the islands of the Philippines (Ferdinand Magellan).

“Who discovered China?” Vice Ganda then asked Navarro.

When Navarro said he had no sure answer, Vice Ganda quipped, “Chiara Zambrano,” referring to the recent incident wherein the journalist’s team was chased by Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

“Si Chiara Zambrano ang naka-discover na ang China pala ay malapit na sa Palawan! Na sa Juan Felipe Reef na pala! Sila ang nakakita,” he said.

“[Nakasakay sila] sa maliit na boat. Hinabol sila, ‘di ba?”

Vice Ganda joked on the topic of China’s aggressive claims over the West Philippine Sea, saying that one of the eight rays of the sun on the Philippine flag may soon be claimed by China, too.

“Baka kinuha na naman ng China ‘yung isa, pito na lang ngayon. Dati kasi walo, pero hindi natin alam, baka nahiram na naman ng China,” he said.

Vice Ganda also made funnynreferences to the Philippines’ lockdown classifications amid the pandemic (“ECQ with Glutathione and Sylimarine Extract” as one of flag’s sun rays), as well as the forced broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN (flag’s blue and red portions representing “Pro-ABS-CBN” and “DDS”).

Turning serious, Vice Ganda that while he did not excel in history as a student, its importance cannot be emphasized enough.

“Napakahalagang alam natin ang history. Kasi maraming bahagi ng history na kailangan masiguro natin na hindi na mauulit sa kasalukuyan at sa hinaharap. Kaya dapat, inaalam din natin ‘yan,” he said.

Vice Ganda’s last two questions for the pop quiz were also basic information, pertaining to the late former President Ferdinand Marcos as a dictator.