WATCH: Jessy Mendiola shares glimpse of dress fitting for civil wedding

Jessy Mendiola (right) tries on her civil wedding dress designed by Patricia Santos (left). Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Jessy Mendiola has released a new vlog that gave a glimpse of her dress fitting for her civil wedding last February.

The actress visited the atelier of Patricia Santos, her go-to designer for almost a decade, to see how her wedding frock would look on her.

"Ang gusto kasi natin sobrang simple lang, very classic," she said.

During the first fitting, Mendiola's wedding dress was sleeveless, had a round neckline, and was slightly longer.

On her big day, it was transformed into a tea-length, square neck gown with sheer puff sleeves, a low-scoop back, and a pleated skirt.

Mendiola said the sleeves were among the last-minute additions she requested to Santos.

"The reason why I chose Patricia talaga kasi kilalang-kilala niya 'yung katawan ko. I think that's one of the most important traits ng isang designer na mapipili mo. Dapat alam niya kung anong flattering sa 'yo, kung anong bagay sa body type mo or sa body shape mo," she said.

"Whenever I say I'm not comfortable with something sa katawan ko, alam na niya kung anong gagawin niya. Kaya rin ito 'yung design na napili namin... 'Yung mga last-minute na sleeves, details," she added.

Santos is also set to create another gown for Mendiola's second wedding, saying it would be "very different" from her first design.

The designer was also the one behind the actress' prenup gowns.

"Si Patricia gumawa ng lahat ng gowns ko doon. And I'm just happy na sa bawat milestone ng buhay ko nandoon si Pat," Mendiola said.

