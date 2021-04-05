A closer look at Jessy Mendiola's bridal dress, wedding ring

MANILA -- Jessy Mendiola was a simple yet stylish bride as she exchanged "I do's" with Luis Manzano at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas.

Styled by Pat Yap, the actress looked stunning in a square neck gown by local designer Patricia Santos.

The tea-length dress had sheer puff sleeves, a low-scoop back, and a pleated skirt, making it stand out even without embellishments.

Mendiola's bridal frock was paired with a customized pair of white heels by Jefferson Si.

Thanking the designer in an Instagram post, the actress said the pair was "the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn."

"I was so nervous and scared that I might trip and fall walking in the garden venue, but the shoes you made for me were so easy on my feet that I didn't have a hard time walking at all," she added.

Completing the look is a customized wedding band with pink diamonds by Manila Diamond Studio. Mendiola's ring matched her pink bouquet and her groom's pink suit.

