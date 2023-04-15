MANILA - The Script's Mark Sheehan has passed away, the band said on their official social media accounts early Saturday (Manila time).

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," The Script said.

"The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time," they added.

Sheehan was the co-founder and lead guitarist of the band in 2001, along with lead singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

The Irish band is known for hits such as "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "Breakeven," "Hall Of Fame" and "Six Degrees of Separation", among others.

The group visited the Philippines last year for “The Script Greatest Hits Tour 2022” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in September.

Some celebrities expressed their condolences to Sheehan's loved ones through their comments on The Script's social media post.

"So sorry to hear this news. Sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark," Calum Scott said.

