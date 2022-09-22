The Script back in Manila for concert

MANILA – Members of the Irish rock band The Script are now back in the Philippines for their much-awaited concert.

Photos of the group upon arrival in Manila were shared on Instagram by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday.

The Script will hold their show, which will be part of their Greatest Hits Tour, at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 23.

It will be the group's fourth performance in the Philippines, following their concerts in 2011, 2013, and 2018.

The band, composed of Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan, and Glen Power, is best known for hits such as "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame,” and "Superheroes."

