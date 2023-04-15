Nicolas Cage shares how he found inspiration to play Dracula in 'Renfield'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to meeting acting challenges with his own unique flair.

So to play the world's most toxic boss in the gory action-comedy "Renfield," he shared how he pulled inspiration from unexpected sources.

"I looked at all the great Dracula performances," he said. "And cherry picking that extruded out from there. I really centered and landed mostly on Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson and my father August Coppola. Those two were the main forces in this version of Dracula."

Though he plays Dracula with gusto, the actor admitted that immortality is something he's not even vaguely interested in.

"That only works if everyone you love has an everlasting life," Cage added. "Otherwise, you become Dracula and you get your heart broken over and over again."

While his colleagues were delighted to work with the actor, Cage also offered praises for his co-stars.

In the said film, Nicholas Hoult plays the title role, Dracula's long-suffering employee. Cage shared his admiration for his younger co-star's moves.

Hoult had performed a dance number that did not make it to the film's final cut.

"He’s a hell of a dancer," said Cage. "I saw the sequence and it blew my mind. I was gutted that it wasn't in the movie. He worked so hard on that. I was really looking forward to seeing it."

The actor likewise brought up his admiration for Awkwafina, who stars as the leading lady in "Renfield."

"She’s a nice, nice, woman, and the best voice in Hollywood," Cage quipped.