LOOK: Seth Fedelin mesmerizes netizens with new look

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin captured the attention of netizens as he dropped his new look on Instagram.

Fedelin flaunted his newly colored hair, adding a caption: “Your brown guy.”

“Ang gwapo. I love your new haircut and hair color talaga,” a fan commented.

“New look idol,” another netizen added.

Fedelin is currently part of the hit drama series “Dirty Linen” with on-screen partner Francine Diaz.

The two young stars also graced the recently concluded Star Magical Prom 2023 in March where they got the second best promposal.

During the press conference for “Dirty Linen,” Fedelin hinted at the current status of his relationship with Diaz.

“Sobrang saya kasi kaibigan ko itong si Francine, e,” he said. “Kaibigan ko, dati.”

The actor then clarified that he considers Diaz as his “best friend.”

“Matalik kong kaibigan talaga itong si Francine. Happy ako dahil nagwo-work kami. Nagiging team kami pag nasa set na kami. And kahit wala sa set,” he explained.

RELATED VIDEO