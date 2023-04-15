Anetra and Sasha Colby in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale aired last April 15, 2023. Screenshots from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

MANILA - Filipina drag queen Anetra settled for a runner-up finish during the finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 that aired Saturday.

In the last episode of the season, the remaining four queens were tasked to perform an original song to determine the Top 2.

Anetra impressed the judges by singing her track titled "Lotus" while she made her signature dance moves on the stage. She was joined by front-runner Sasha Colby.

Sasha and Anetra battled it out in a lipsync smackdown to the tune of the song "Knock on Wood" by Amii Stewart.

Anetra settled for a runner-up finish, making Sasha Colby the first trans woman winner in a US regular season.

Sasha will be taking home $200,000, the highest prize money in the history of the show.

"This goes to every trans person, past, present, and future because we are not going anywhere," Sasha said in her speech.

Anetra was born to a Filipino-Japanese father and a mother of German and Puerto Rican heritage.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx was voted Miss Congeniality by her competitors and won $10,000, while the rest took home $2,000.

Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari ended her journey in 11th place with one win for the girl group challenge.

Aura first lived in Pildera, Pasay, and moved to the United States after his father got a contract in the country.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.