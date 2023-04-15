‘DRAG IS NOT A CRIME’: Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari issued a powerful statement at the "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 finale runway that aired April 15, 2023. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

MANILA - Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari made sure that she leaves a big mark at the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 finale that aired Saturday.

In their final walk, Aura stunned the audience with a glittering black gown, and they went wild when she revealed a fan saying: “Drag is not a crime.”

‘DRAG IS NOT A CRIME’: Filipino drag queen @AuraMayari has a powerful statement in the @RuPaulsDragRace season 15 finale runway. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/dz6kZInoJ8 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 15, 2023

“Be loud and be proud!” she said in the caption of her catwalk.

Aura, who resides in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the queens vocal against the ban of drag shows in their state.

The state of Tennessee recently passed a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare and drag shows.

The bill has been considered an attack on the LGBT community, especially the transgender sector and the drag industry.

Aura ended her journey in 11th place with one win under her belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.