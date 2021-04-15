‘We beat the virus!’ Harlene Bautista, Freddie Moreno recover from COVID-19

MANILA — Celebrity couple Harlene Bautista and Freddie Moreno are celebrating the latter’s birthday with their recovery from COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Bautista greeted her partner, with the revelation that they recently survived the disease.

“It is a happy birthday indeed! More than happy actually, because we beat the virus! Glory to God in the highest!” she wrote.

Addressing Moreno, Bautsita added: “I honor you for being a great son, dad, friend, boss, and partner in life. We are all blessed to have you in our lives.”

Moreno wrote on April 9 about his experience battling COVID-19. At the time, he was on his 21st day of isolation.

He detailed “what I have learned” during those three weeks, including the importance of minimizing exposure, being equipped with medical monitoring tools like an oximeter, and keeping in constant touch with personal sources of strength.

“Send messages of love and support to friends and loved ones who are Covid-19 positive. Lift their spirits. It really helps to know that friends and family are there praying and supporting you. Make them laugh,” he wrote.

“And most importantly, do not cease in praying for your healing and the healing of others. Claim your healing.”