Regine, Piolo’s ‘Paano Kita Iibigin’ has been restored; film set for premiere

MANILA — “Paano Kita Iibigin,” the 2007 romance film of Regine Velasquez and Piolo Pascual, has been digitally restored, and is set for a virtual premiere later this month.
Remastered under ABS-CBN Film Restoration, “Paano Kita Iibigin” will hold its digital premiere on April 27, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., via KTX.ph.
Tickets are priced at P150 each.
Directed by Joyce Bernal and co-produced by Star Cinema and Viva Films, “Paano Kita Iibigin” stars Velasquez as a single mother, Martee, who is forced to work at a resort owned by Pascual’s Lance, to pay him off for a debt.
Despite their clashing personalities, Martee and Lance fall in love, but not before they each confront a bitter past.
The film marked the rare coming together of stars from rival networks. At the time, Pascual and Velasquez starred in competing programs of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, respectively.
The KTX premiere of “Paano Kita Iibigin” is part of the ongoing Sagip Pelikula Festival, which kicked off in January and features ABS-CBN Film Restoration’s library of remastered classics.
Regine Velasquez, Piolo Pascual, Paano Kita Iibigin, ABS-CBN Film Restoration, Sagip Pelikula