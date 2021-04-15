‘No hospital available’: Mom of 4th Impact ‘fighting for her life’ due to COVID-19

4th Impact is comprised of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene, and Celina Cercado. Instagram: @4thimpactmusic

MANILA — The mother of the singing Cercado sisters is “fighting for her life,” the group said on social media, as they appealed for urgent help to find a hospital that can accommodate her.

On Twitter, the four sisters popularly known as 4th Impact shared a photo of their mother, whom they said is “COVID positive.”

“We need your prayers for the healing of our Mom,” they wrote. “She’s covid positive patient and now fighting for her life.”

“No hospitals are available to accommodate her not unless if you know a doctor. We are asking for urgent help!”

The sisters provided a number to contact in the same tweet.

In a separate post on Instagram, the sisters said their mother was currently in a “tent with other COVID patients [because] no available room can be given to her.”

“My heart is broken for the lack of our country’s medical facility. This is urgent. Patients are battling for their lives, but all the emergency rooms don’t have space anymore.”

They then appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte, whose government response has been widely criticized, to address their situation.

“This is our mom who fights for us and stand for us just to give honor to our country and now no one else is giving her helping hand,” they wrote.

The widely reported shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients come amid the record-high surge of infections in the country.

On Thursday, the Philippines logged an additional 11,429 COVID-19 cases, bringing the active infections to 904,285.

The last 100,000 cases of the Philippines’ cumulative total were recorded in just 10 days, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics.

