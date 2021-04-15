Alice Dixson all smiles as she takes her baby out for a stroll

Showbiz veteran Alice Dixson seems to be having a great time being a first-time mom.

In her most recent Instagram update, Dixson took her baby out for a walk while using their newly-bought stroller.

She also teased her followers that she will be coming up with a vlog soon about how she is “flying solo with a newborn” without any assistant.

In the same post, Dixson, who is currently in Canada, admitted that she is a bit anxious about returning to the Philippines soon given the current pandemic situation.

“Truth be told, I’m a bit anxious about flying back to Manila this month with travel restrictions, COVID & all. Many people have questioned and discouraged me pero tingnan natin. Wish us good luck and health,” she said.

Early this month, Dixson announced the coming of her baby after praying for a child for 10 long years.

“Despite the unexpected trials this year. God gave us a little miracle,” she said in the caption.

The veteran actress, who had been previously vocal about her dream of having a child, bared that in the past decade, she kept on whispering the same wish as she blew her birthday candles.

“For those of you who really know me -- you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year, my wish [was] the same when I blew out my candles,” Dixson said.

“So with great patience, belief, and trust -- I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true. Our newest little family member has arrived.”

In 2019, Dixson said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" that she hasn't given up her dream to have a baby.

"Well my personal journey is super personal, pero sige I will share it. We are still in the process of surrogacy. My partner and I, oo. So I have not given up on that," she said.

