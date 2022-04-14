'Gangnam Style' singer Psy to release new album

MANILA -- South Korean rapper-singer Psy is set to release a new album, marking his return to the music scene after nearly five years.

Titled "Psy 9th," the full-length album will be available on April 29.

On Instagram, Psy shared a clip from his 2013 concert talking about the next song that could be a follow-up to his massive hit single "Gangnam Style."

"I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced 'Champion' in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than 'Champion' with the release of 'Gangnam Style' in 2012," he said in Korean.

"I guess what I'm trying to say is, perhaps the next time you'll meet a song like 'Gangnam Style,' maybe in 2022," he added.

The 44-year-old star, whose real name is Park Jae-Sang, was pushed to global stardom after "Gangnam Style" went viral on YouTube and topped charts worldwide.