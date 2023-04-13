Edu Manzano shares joy of latest family milestones

Edu Manzano with sons Luis and Enzo Manzano

MANILA - Edu Manzano beams as a proud patriarch these days.

After the birth of Rosie, his first granddaughter with Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola, Manzano is celebrating the recent admission of his second son, Lorenzo Manzano, to the New York University (NYU).

“I’m really proud of Enzo and his drive to further his education,“ the actor told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday at the shoot of his latest online project in Manila.

Manzano also shared the official acceptance letter of the 28-year-old Enzo to the NYU Wagner Masters in Public Administration (MPA) Public Nonprofit Management and Policy Program. The notification welcomes

Enzo to NYU’s fold in autumn this year and cites the rigorous training he will undergo in a "diverse and dynamic platform to advance public service to the world."

“What’s even more surprising, he was granted a scholarship a few days after his acceptance,” Manzano said, citing the $10,000 grant per academic year for his son.

In September 2022, Manzano also celebrated the wedding of his only daughter Addie Manzano to her partner Jared Glassman in the US. The couple will have another wedding rite in the Philippines in December this year.

Excluding a few showbiz appearances, both Enzo and Addie, who are Manzano's children with former model Rina Samson, eschewed showbiz life for private pursuits abroad. Enzo is particularly known for his nationalist convictions.

On Friday, Manzano will be conferred the Distinguished LaSallian Achievement Awardee for Philanthropy at 8th One La Salle Night of Excellence in Manila. This is in recognition of his support to Bahay Pag-Asa, La Salle Alternative Education, and Adrian Manzano Cancer Wing of the Philippine Children’s Medical Center Quezon City named after his father.

“There is so much more to be done, especially for our children,“ he said.

After celebrating his manager June Rufino’s birthday in Japan with her family, Manzano is back at work to complete two international projects this year.