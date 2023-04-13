BGYO tops iTunes PH songs chart with 'Vivid'

BGYO members Nate, Gelo, JL, Akira, and Mikki. Star Music

MANILA — P-pop boy group BGYO is on a roll with yet another digital chart feat, leading up to its live album showcase.

The act's brand-tied single "Vivid" snagged the No. 1 spot in the iTunes Philippines Songs chart on Thursday, shortly after its release on the platform.

"Vivid," an energetic and motivational tune about living vividly in collaboration with a phone brand, leapt atop the list as it became the most downloaded track on the digital store in the country.

ACEs, the loyal fans of BGYO, were abuzz on social media on Thursday, with #BGYO_Vivid and “BGYO VIVID OUT NOW” claiming spots in the top trends on Twitter.

"Vivid's" strong chart showing follows another recent BGYO achievement.

BGYO's collaboration with H&M last year for its first-ever virtual concert "Celestial Spaces" recently won at the 2023 American Metaverse Awards.

They took home the “Top Fashion Initiative: Brand Engagement & Innovation” with their futuristic concept and sing-and-dance performances.

ACEs will have yet another reason to celebrate, as BGYO members Gelo, Akira, Nate, Mikki, and JL are set to stage their "BE:US" live album showcase on May 12 at SM SkyDome in Quezon City.

— Hannalyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News Intern

