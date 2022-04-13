LOOK: Kim Chiu takes first foreign trip since pandemic

MANILA – Kim Chiu took to social media to share to her followers how elated she was to have taken her first foreign trip since the pandemic started.

“First international flight after 2 years! Medyo nangangain ng uwat ‘yung feeling,” Chiu said as she flew to Thailand.

It was only recently that travel restrictions eased up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling a funny experience at the airport, Chiu shared that she presented all her documents to the guard even when the latter was merely asking for her plane ticket.

A few moments later, she did the same thing even when the security person only volunteered to guide her way to the boarding area.

Based on her Instagram Stories, Chiu is currently vacationing in Phi Phi island with her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim.