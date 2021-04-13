Star Music releases music video of Pia Toscano's version of 'Kailangan Kita'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video of "Kailangan Kita" performed by "American Idol" season 11 Pia Toscano with her good friend Troy Laureta.

Directed by Ace Barro of NX Agency Co., the five-minute video was uploaded on the YouTube page of Star Music on Monday night.

Toscano took to social media to promote the premiere of the music video.

"Today is @troylaureta ‘s birthday but I feel like it’s mine too because we both received a sweet gift! The premiere of #KailanganKita music video on @starmusicph YouTube channel!!! @troylaureta I adore you my friend and I am so grateful that you shared your beautiful culture & musical genius with me. I am so proud of this and YOU," Toscano wrote on Instagram, as she greeted Laureta a happy birthday.

Toscano's cover of the classic OPM song is included in Laureta’s all-Filipino album “Kaibigan,” which he produced in partnership with ABS-CBN Music International.

In a previous interview, Toscano said she is honored to be a part of Laureta’s album with other incredible artists.

“Kaibigan” is a realization of Laureta’s dream to produce an album with friends he met in his musical journey featuring Filipino songs that have made an impact on his life. He dedicated the album to his Filipino parents.