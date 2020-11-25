Pia Toscano of 'American Idol' season 11 records cover of 'Kailangan Kita'

MANILA – Pia Toscano from “American Idol” season 11 treated her Filipino followers with a cover of the OPM classic “Kailangan Kita.”

On Instagram, Toscano said her cover will be included in the “Kaibigan” album of her good friend, Troy Laureta, which he produced in partnership with ABS-CBN Music International.

“When my sweet friend Troy called me to ask If I would sing ‘Kailangan Kita’ on his album ‘Kaibigan’ it was a no brainer for me,” she said.

“I love the Philippines so much and connected to its people deeply when I visited Manila 10 years ago. The people are so magnificent and kind, but that was no surprise to me because my Grandpa Jay always spoke so highly of his time spent in the Philippines,” she added.

Toscano said she is honored to be a part of Laureta’s album with so many other incredible artists.

Addressing Laureta, she said: “I love you, I’m so proud of you & I am so grateful that you trusted me with this masterpiece of a song.”

“Kaibigan” is a realization of Laureta’s dream to produce an EP with friends he met in his musical journey featuring Filipino songs that have made an impact in his life.



He dedicates the album to his Filipino parents.

“November 22 is my mom and dad’s wedding anniversary. I wanted this to be a gift for them,” he said.

Listen to Toscano’s version of “Kailangan Kita” below. The song was composed by Ogie Alcasid and originally sang by Gary Valenciano.

