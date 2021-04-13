‘Huwag na ituloy! Confirmed!’ Yael Yuzon instantly recognized in ‘Hide and Sing’

Rock singer Yael Yuzon joins the ‘Hide and Sing’ segment of ‘It’s Showtime’ in its April 13 episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — With his distinctive voice, Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon tried but failed to deceive “Hide and Sing” as its mystery celebrity for the day.

In the Tuesday episode of “It’s Showtime,” Yuzon was among three veiled singers whose goal was to mislead the guest contestant and hosts from the real celebrity.

Yuzon, however, was instantly recognized by his close friends from the noontime program.

During his turn to sing solo, Yuzon attempted to change his singing voice, but that apparently was not enough to deceive the hosts.

Vhong Navarro, Teddy Corpuz, and Jugs Jugueta pointed at co-host Karylle, Yuzon’s wife, while Vice Ganda quipped, “Huwag na ituloy! Confirmed na!”

The guest contestant for the day, Paulo Angeles, also correctly guessed that Yuzon was “TagoKanta No. 2.”

Watch the entire segment below:

