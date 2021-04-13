Here's how Vice Ganda keeps himself busy during lockdown

Photo from Vice Ganda's Instagram account

MANILA -- Comedian and host Vice Ganda chose not to dwell on sadness amid the reimposition of stricter community quarantine regulations in Metro Manila and nearby areas as he kept himself preoccupied while staying at home.

In a media briefing for one of his endorsements, the “It’s Showtime” host said tried to avoid feeling sad by staying active with boyfriend, Ion Perez.

“So 'pag nabagot ka, 'pag nalungkot ka, ang daming pumapasok sa sa isip mo so 'yun ang iniiwasan ko. So para hindi mabagot ang dami kong ginawa,” the blockbuster star said.

Vice Ganda revealed he bought a badminton net and basketball ring and put it up in front of his new house to kill time while tapings are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The comedian said he has been playing hoops for three straight days already and thought of turning his front yard into a beach volleyball court if the lockdown continues.

“Lahat ng paraan para malibang gagawin namin kasi ako especially, I choose not to be sad. So buti na nga lang, nakapag-ipon ipon ako, so ngayon nakakagawa ako ng paraan para libangin at aliwin ang sarili ko,” the noontime show host continued.

Live shows and tapings of “It’s Showtime” were halted after the spike on COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. This was prolonged when the government put NCR and nearby provinces under enhanced community quarantine.

Vice Ganda said that, just like any other citizens, he is trying to survive.

“Dahil sa dami ng mga pagbabago, abruptly nag-che-change ang mga schedule, ang daming trabahong naka-cancel tapos biglang hahabulin mo. So complicated ang life pero gayunpaman, we are still surviving and trying to thrive kahit ano pang nangyayari,” he said.

Vice went on to explain that everyone has his own ways of coping with the current situation and acknowledged that feeling sad amid pandemic is valid.

“Pero I’m not saying na dapat hindi tayo nalulungkot kasi dapat talaga hinaharap rin natin 'yung emosyon di ba? And your emotion is valid whether or not you’re happy or sad. Whatever you are feeling that is valid,” the comedian quipped.

The host remains hopeful that the pandemic would end this year.

“Sayang naman 'yung kagandahan ko nabubulok lang sa bahay ko. Kailangan makita sa labas. Kailangan makita ito sa studio, kailangan makita ang mukha ko sa mall, sa sinehan, sayang ang kagandahan ko. Hindi ito puwede mabulok,” he said in jest.

“Kaya kini-claim ko, matatapos itong pandemic na ito itong year na ito. I have been praying for this thing ever since. Every day pinagdadasal ko ito na magamot lahat ng may karamdaman at eventually matapos na itong pandemic and that will happen this year.”

