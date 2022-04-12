MANILA – Robi Domingo took to social media to express his disappointment in the Philippine education system after some housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother” erroneously called the Filipino martyr priests Gomburza as “MaJoHa.”

In a viral clip shared on Twitter last April 10, teen housemates Kai Espenido and Gabb Skribikin were asked: Sina Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora ay mas kilala bilang _____.

They then answered: “MaJoHa.”

Sa una, nakakatawa pero habang tumatagal, di na nakakatuwa. Sana maging daan ito para makita kung ano ang kakulangan sa sistema ng ating edukasyon.



Sa lahat ng content creators, let's battle #MaJoHa. https://t.co/EWee7uZvZ5 — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) April 12, 2022

Reacting on their answers, Domingo tweeted: “Sa una, nakakatawa pero habang tumatagal, 'di na nakakatuwa. Sana maging daan ito para makita kung ano ang kakulangan sa sistema ng ating edukasyon.”

He then called on his fellow content creators to “battle #MaJoHa.”

After the clip circulated online on Sunday, the hashtag #MaJoHa trended on social media with several other netizens sharing the same sentiment as Domingo.

