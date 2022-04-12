Everything’s coming up roses for the indie film scene with new projects in the horizon, including a Jaclyn Jose starrer and a planned comeback movie of Vilma Santos after her term as congressional representative of Lipa City.

Jose threw her full support for the gradual return of indie movies this 2022 at the recent launch of her bold suspense thriller “Tahan” which explores prostitution in a new light.

Produced by 3:16 Media Network, the movie also stars JC Santos, Mercedes Cabral and rising star Cloe Barreto.

Directed by Bobby Bonifacio, the movie also casts writer-actress Quinn Carrillo, Karl Medina, AJ Oteyza, EJ Salamante, Joseph San Jose and Stiff Banzon.

“Indie movies will always have a special place in my heart,“ Jose told ABS-CBN News at the event held in Quezon City.

“First time ko silang nakatrabaho, pero hindi po ako namimili ng katrabaho. Kasi minsan din akong naging baguhan,” said the Cannes Film Festival best actress.

"Kung ano 'yung binigay na support sa akin noon ng veteran stars, ganun din po 'yung suporta at respeto na ibibigay ko sa mga baguhan. I will never get tired of working with the newcomers because I was once there."

Producer John Bryan Diamante also told ABS-CBN News that 3:16 Media Network is also preparing the comeback movie of Santos under their helm.

“Nag-usap na kami ni direk Joel Lamangan about the project," Diamante said. "I share the excitement of movie fans looking forward to see the Star of all Seasons acting again. I hope that this can also revive the film industry now that the pandemic is easing up."

In a separate interview Tuesday, Lamangan confirmed with ABS-CBN News that he is pitching a timely story for Santos, based on a local novel. The concept is still top secret but given Lamangan’s vision about the adventures of a mature woman, it will totally floor Santos and her Vilmanians.

