KC Concepcion thankful for closer relationship with father Gabby

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion took to social media to express her appreciation for her relationship with her father, actor Gabby Concepcion.

Posting a photo of them together, KC thanked God for giving them the chance to make up for the lost time.

"Papa. Cool and down to earth, a joker, a guy’s guy, our #GirlDad - so much time lost, but so so much, regained," she wrote in the caption.

"I thank God for our phone calls, deep sea dates, nature explorations, talking til we fall asleep. Truly grateful to the universe for keeping our love alive."

Last week, KC celebrated her 36th birthday in Batangas with her father's family.

"Truly grateful for this family time together. No frills, just love," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

KC also posted photos of her with her half-sisters Samantha and Savannah.

"For those of you who don’t know, my parents married in their teens and unfortunately separated when I was a toddler. Today they have their own families, who are also my own... I keep close to my siblings, or at least I do my part to, and tbh giving importance and nurturing relationships between both my families can be tough -- always a balancing act. But I love them all and my life wouldn’t be complete without them," she wrote.

KC is the daughter of Gabby with former wife Sharon Cuneta. Sharon married Gabby in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team. Sharon remarried in 1996 to Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.

Related video: