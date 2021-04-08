KC Concepcion celebrates birthday with dad Gabby's family in Batangas

MANILA -- Actress KC Concepcion celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, April 7, with her father, actor Gabby Concepcion in Batangas.

KC took to Instagram to share a video of how she marked her 36th birthday with her biological father and his family.

"Cool, calm, casual. How we celebrated my birthday. Truly grateful for this family time together. No frills, just love," she wrote in the caption.

KC also posted photos of her with her half-sisters Samantha and Savannah.

"For those of you who don’t know, my parents married in their teens and unfortunately separated when I was a toddler. Today they have their own families, who are also my own... I keep close to my siblings, or at least I do my part to, and tbh giving importance and nurturing relationships between both my families can be tough -- always a balancing act. But I love them all and my life wouldn’t be complete without them," KC wrote.

She even posted a photo of her playing Monopoly with the veteran actor and his family.

Meanwhile, KC's stepfather, Senator Francis Pangilinan, took to Instagram to greet her on her special day.

Pangilinan uploaded a photo of him with his wife Sharon Cuneta and KC, as he shared his prayer for his stepdaughter.



"Happy birthday to you, KC! I pray for your happiness, good health and safety. I pray for your protection always. Please, please stay safe Love, Dad," Pangilinan shared.

Cuneta married Concepcion in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team. Cuneta remarried in 1996 to \Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.



