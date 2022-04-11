Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game" led the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards after getting nominated in 8 categories, the most among all shows.
According to Korean news portal Soompi, "Squid Game" was nominated for Best Drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk for Best Director, and Lee Jung-jae (Number 456) for Best Actor.
Heo Sung-tae (Number 101) and Kim Joo-ryoung (Number 212) were both nominated for their supporting roles, while Jung Ho-yeon (Number 67) was shortlisted for Best New Actress.
Hwang Dong-hyuk was also chosen for Best Screenplay, while both Jung Jae-il (Music) and Chae Kyung-sun (Art direction) were nominated for a technical award.
Following "Squid Game" in the nominations was "The Red Sleeve" with 7, "D.P." with 5, "Mine," "Political Fever," and "Juvenile Justice" with 4, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" with 3, and "All of Us Are Dead" with 3.
Meanwhile, "Escape from Mogadishu" was the most nominated film with 7, followed by "Kingmaker" with 6.
"Miracle: Letters to the President," "Romance Without Love," "Perhaps Love," and "In Our Prime" are nominated in 4 categories, while "Ten Months" got three nominations and "Special Cargo," "Hostage: Missing Celebrity," and "Hot Blooded" got 2.
The awards ceremony will be held on May 6 at KINTEX, Ilsanseo-gu, Gyeonggi province.
Here is the list of nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:
Best Drama
- Netflix “D.P.”
- tvN “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
- Netflix “Squid Game”
- MBC “The Red Sleeve”
- wavve “Political Fever”
Best Variety Show
- SBS “Shooting Stars” (“Kick a Goal”)
- Netflix “Single’s Inferno”
- Mnet “Street Woman Fighter”
- tvN “You Quiz on the Block”
- TVING “EXchange”
Best Educational Show
- EBS “Great Minds”
- SBS “The Story of the Day Biting the Tail”
- KBS “Documentary Insight National Team” (literal title)
- Channel A “My Golden Kids”
- KBS “Kiss the Universe”
Best Actor
- Kim Nam Gil – “Through the Darkness”
- Lee Jung Jae – “Squid Game”
- Lee Junho – “The Red Sleeve”
- Im Siwan – “Tracer”
- Jung Hae In – “D.P.”
Best Actress
- Kim Tae Ri – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
- Kim Hye Soo – “Juvenile Justice”
- Park Eun Bin – “The King’s Affection”
- Lee Se Young – “The Red Sleeve”
- Han So Hee – “My Name”
Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Deok Hwa – “The Red Sleeve”
- Lee Hak Joo – “Political Fever”
- Lee Hyun Wook – “Mine”
- Cho Hyun Chul – “D.P.”
- Heo Sung Tae – “Squid Game”
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum – “Thirty-Nine”
- Kim Shin Rok – “Hellbound”
- Kim Joo Ryung – “Squid Game”
- Ok Ja Yeon – “Mine”
- Jang Hye Jin – “The Red Sleeve”
Best New Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan – “D.P.”
- Shin Seung Ho – “D.P.”
- Yoo In Soo – “All of Us Are Dead”
- Choi Hyun Wook – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
- Tang Joon Sang – “Racket Boys”
Best New Actress
- Kim Hye Joon – “Inspector Koo”
- Lee Yeon – “Juvenile Justice”
- Lee Yoo Mi – “All of Us Are Dead”
- Jung Ho Yeon – “Squid Game”
- Cho Yi Hyun – “All of Us Are Dead”
Best Male Entertainer
- Kim Gura
- Moon Se Yoon
- Lee Yong Jin
- Jo Se Ho
- Key
Best Female Entertainer
- Song Eun Yi
- Mijoo
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Film
- “The Miracle”
- “Escape from Mogadishu”
- “Sewing Sisters”
- “Romance Without Love”
- “King Maker”
Best Actor
- Kim Yun Seok – “Escape from Mogadishu”
- Sol Kyung Gu – “King Maker”
- Lee Sun Gyun – “King Maker”
- Jung Woo – “Hot Blooded”
- Choi Min Sik – “In Our Prime”
Best Actress
- Go Doo Shim – “Everglow”
- Park So Dam – “Special Delivery”
- Lee Hye Young – “In Front of Your Face”
- YoonA – “The Miracle”
- Jeon Jong Seo – “Romance Without Love”
Best Supporting Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan – “Escape from Mogadishu”
- Park Yong Woo – “Spiritwalker”
- Sung Yoo Bin – “Perhaps Love”
- Jo Woo Jin – “King Maker”
- Heo Joon Ho – “Escape from Mogadishu”
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim So Jin – “Escape from Mogadishu”
- Kim Jae Hwa – “Escape from Mogadishu”
- Shim Dal Gi – “Snowball”
- Oh Na Ra – “Perhaps Love”
- Lee Soo Kyung – “The Miracle”
Best New Actor
- Kim Dong Hwi – “In Our Prime”
- Kim Jae Bum – “Hostage: Missing Celebrity”
- Mu Jin Sung – “Perhaps Love”
- Lee Hong Nae – “Hot Blooded”
- Jung Jae Kwang – “Not Out”
Best New Actress
- Gong Seung Yeon – “Aloners”
- Minah – “Snowball”
- Seohyun – “Love and Leashes”
- Lee Yoo Mi – “Young Adult Matters”
- Choi Sung Eun – “Ten Months”
RELATED VIDEO: