A scene from 'Squid Game.' Handout

Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game" led the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards after getting nominated in 8 categories, the most among all shows.

According to Korean news portal Soompi, "Squid Game" was nominated for Best Drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk for Best Director, and Lee Jung-jae (Number 456) for Best Actor.

Heo Sung-tae (Number 101) and Kim Joo-ryoung (Number 212) were both nominated for their supporting roles, while Jung Ho-yeon (Number 67) was shortlisted for Best New Actress.

Hwang Dong-hyuk was also chosen for Best Screenplay, while both Jung Jae-il (Music) and Chae Kyung-sun (Art direction) were nominated for a technical award.

Following "Squid Game" in the nominations was "The Red Sleeve" with 7, "D.P." with 5, "Mine," "Political Fever," and "Juvenile Justice" with 4, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" with 3, and "All of Us Are Dead" with 3.

Meanwhile, "Escape from Mogadishu" was the most nominated film with 7, followed by "Kingmaker" with 6.

"Miracle: Letters to the President," "Romance Without Love," "Perhaps Love," and "In Our Prime" are nominated in 4 categories, while "Ten Months" got three nominations and "Special Cargo," "Hostage: Missing Celebrity," and "Hot Blooded" got 2.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 6 at KINTEX, Ilsanseo-gu, Gyeonggi province.

Here is the list of nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Best Drama

Netflix “D.P.”

tvN “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

Netflix “Squid Game”

MBC “The Red Sleeve”

wavve “Political Fever”

Best Variety Show

SBS “Shooting Stars” (“Kick a Goal”)

Netflix “Single’s Inferno”

Mnet “Street Woman Fighter”

tvN “You Quiz on the Block”

TVING “EXchange”

Best Educational Show

EBS “Great Minds”

SBS “The Story of the Day Biting the Tail”

KBS “Documentary Insight National Team” (literal title)

Channel A “My Golden Kids”

KBS “Kiss the Universe”

Best Actor

Kim Nam Gil – “Through the Darkness”

Lee Jung Jae – “Squid Game”

Lee Junho – “The Red Sleeve”

Im Siwan – “Tracer”

Jung Hae In – “D.P.”

Best Actress

Kim Tae Ri – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

Kim Hye Soo – “Juvenile Justice”

Park Eun Bin – “The King’s Affection”

Lee Se Young – “The Red Sleeve”

Han So Hee – “My Name”

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Deok Hwa – “The Red Sleeve”

Lee Hak Joo – “Political Fever”

Lee Hyun Wook – “Mine”

Cho Hyun Chul – “D.P.”

Heo Sung Tae – “Squid Game”

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal Geum – “Thirty-Nine”

Kim Shin Rok – “Hellbound”

Kim Joo Ryung – “Squid Game”

Ok Ja Yeon – “Mine”

Jang Hye Jin – “The Red Sleeve”

Best New Actor

Goo Kyo Hwan – “D.P.”

Shin Seung Ho – “D.P.”

Yoo In Soo – “All of Us Are Dead”

Choi Hyun Wook – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

Tang Joon Sang – “Racket Boys”

Best New Actress

Kim Hye Joon – “Inspector Koo”

Lee Yeon – “Juvenile Justice”

Lee Yoo Mi – “All of Us Are Dead”

Jung Ho Yeon – “Squid Game”

Cho Yi Hyun – “All of Us Are Dead”

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Gura

Moon Se Yoon

Lee Yong Jin

Jo Se Ho

Key

Best Female Entertainer

Song Eun Yi

Mijoo

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Film

“The Miracle”

“Escape from Mogadishu”

“Sewing Sisters”

“Romance Without Love”

“King Maker”

Best Actor

Kim Yun Seok – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Sol Kyung Gu – “King Maker”

Lee Sun Gyun – “King Maker”

Jung Woo – “Hot Blooded”

Choi Min Sik – “In Our Prime”

Best Actress

Go Doo Shim – “Everglow”

Park So Dam – “Special Delivery”

Lee Hye Young – “In Front of Your Face”

YoonA – “The Miracle”

Jeon Jong Seo – “Romance Without Love”

Best Supporting Actor

Goo Kyo Hwan – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Park Yong Woo – “Spiritwalker”

Sung Yoo Bin – “Perhaps Love”

Jo Woo Jin – “King Maker”

Heo Joon Ho – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Best Supporting Actress

Kim So Jin – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Kim Jae Hwa – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Shim Dal Gi – “Snowball”

Oh Na Ra – “Perhaps Love”

Lee Soo Kyung – “The Miracle”

Best New Actor

Kim Dong Hwi – “In Our Prime”

Kim Jae Bum – “Hostage: Missing Celebrity”

Mu Jin Sung – “Perhaps Love”

Lee Hong Nae – “Hot Blooded”

Jung Jae Kwang – “Not Out”

Best New Actress

Gong Seung Yeon – “Aloners”

Minah – “Snowball”

Seohyun – “Love and Leashes”

Lee Yoo Mi – “Young Adult Matters”

Choi Sung Eun – “Ten Months”

RELATED VIDEO: