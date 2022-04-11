Home  >  Entertainment

'Squid Game' leads 58th Baeksang Arts Awards with 8 nominations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 06:53 PM

A scene from 'Squid Game.' Handout
A scene from 'Squid Game.' Handout

Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game" led the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards after getting nominated in 8 categories, the most among all shows. 

According to Korean news portal Soompi, "Squid Game" was nominated for Best Drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk for Best Director, and Lee Jung-jae (Number 456) for Best Actor. 

Heo Sung-tae (Number 101) and Kim Joo-ryoung (Number 212) were both nominated for their supporting roles, while Jung Ho-yeon (Number 67) was shortlisted for Best New Actress.

Hwang Dong-hyuk was also chosen for Best Screenplay, while both Jung Jae-il (Music) and Chae Kyung-sun (Art direction) were nominated for a technical award.

Following "Squid Game" in the nominations was "The Red Sleeve" with 7, "D.P." with 5, "Mine," "Political Fever," and "Juvenile Justice" with 4, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" with 3, and "All of Us Are Dead" with 3.

Meanwhile, "Escape from Mogadishu" was the most nominated film with 7, followed by "Kingmaker" with 6. 

"Miracle: Letters to the President," "Romance Without Love," "Perhaps Love," and "In Our Prime" are nominated in 4 categories, while "Ten Months" got three nominations and "Special Cargo," "Hostage: Missing Celebrity," and "Hot Blooded" got 2. 

The awards ceremony will be held on May 6 at KINTEX, Ilsanseo-gu, Gyeonggi province.

Here is the list of nominees for the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Best Drama

  • Netflix “D.P.”
  • tvN “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
  • Netflix “Squid Game”
  • MBC “The Red Sleeve”
  • wavve “Political Fever”

Best Variety Show

  • SBS “Shooting Stars” (“Kick a Goal”)
  • Netflix “Single’s Inferno”
  • Mnet “Street Woman Fighter”
  • tvN “You Quiz on the Block”
  • TVING “EXchange”

Best Educational Show

  • EBS “Great Minds”
  • SBS “The Story of the Day Biting the Tail”
  • KBS “Documentary Insight National Team” (literal title)
  • Channel A “My Golden Kids”
  • KBS “Kiss the Universe”

Best Actor

  • Kim Nam Gil – “Through the Darkness”
  • Lee Jung Jae – “Squid Game”
  • Lee Junho – “The Red Sleeve”
  • Im Siwan – “Tracer”
  • Jung Hae In – “D.P.”

Best Actress

  • Kim Tae Ri – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
  • Kim Hye Soo – “Juvenile Justice”
  • Park Eun Bin – “The King’s Affection”
  • Lee Se Young – “The Red Sleeve”
  • Han So Hee – “My Name”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Lee Deok Hwa – “The Red Sleeve”
  • Lee Hak Joo – “Political Fever”
  • Lee Hyun Wook – “Mine”
  • Cho Hyun Chul – “D.P.”
  • Heo Sung Tae – “Squid Game”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Kang Mal Geum – “Thirty-Nine”
  • Kim Shin Rok – “Hellbound”
  • Kim Joo Ryung – “Squid Game”
  • Ok Ja Yeon – “Mine”
  • Jang Hye Jin – “The Red Sleeve”

Best New Actor

  • Goo Kyo Hwan – “D.P.”
  • Shin Seung Ho – “D.P.”
  • Yoo In Soo – “All of Us Are Dead”
  • Choi Hyun Wook – “Twenty Five, Twenty One”
  • Tang Joon Sang – “Racket Boys”

Best New Actress

  • Kim Hye Joon – “Inspector Koo”
  • Lee Yeon – “Juvenile Justice”
  • Lee Yoo Mi – “All of Us Are Dead”
  • Jung Ho Yeon – “Squid Game”
  • Cho Yi Hyun – “All of Us Are Dead”

Best Male Entertainer

  • Kim Gura
  • Moon Se Yoon
  • Lee Yong Jin
  • Jo Se Ho
  • Key

Best Female Entertainer

  • Song Eun Yi
  • Mijoo
  • Lee Eun Ji
  • Joo Hyun Young
  • Hong Jin Kyung

Best Film

  • “The Miracle”
  • “Escape from Mogadishu”
  • “Sewing Sisters”
  • “Romance Without Love”
  • “King Maker”

Best Actor

  • Kim Yun Seok – “Escape from Mogadishu”
  • Sol Kyung Gu – “King Maker”
  • Lee Sun Gyun – “King Maker”
  • Jung Woo – “Hot Blooded”
  • Choi Min Sik – “In Our Prime”

Best Actress

  • Go Doo Shim – “Everglow”
  • Park So Dam – “Special Delivery”
  • Lee Hye Young – “In Front of Your Face”
  • YoonA – “The Miracle”
  • Jeon Jong Seo – “Romance Without Love”

Best Supporting Actor

  • Goo Kyo Hwan – “Escape from Mogadishu”
  • Park Yong Woo – “Spiritwalker”
  • Sung Yoo Bin – “Perhaps Love”
  • Jo Woo Jin – “King Maker”
  • Heo Joon Ho – “Escape from Mogadishu”

Best Supporting Actress

  • Kim So Jin – “Escape from Mogadishu”
  • Kim Jae Hwa – “Escape from Mogadishu”
  • Shim Dal Gi – “Snowball”
  • Oh Na Ra – “Perhaps Love”
  • Lee Soo Kyung – “The Miracle”

Best New Actor

  • Kim Dong Hwi – “In Our Prime”
  • Kim Jae Bum – “Hostage: Missing Celebrity”
  • Mu Jin Sung – “Perhaps Love”
  • Lee Hong Nae – “Hot Blooded”
  • Jung Jae Kwang – “Not Out”

Best New Actress

  • Gong Seung Yeon – “Aloners”
  • Minah – “Snowball”
  • Seohyun – “Love and Leashes”
  • Lee Yoo Mi – “Young Adult Matters”
  • Choi Sung Eun – “Ten Months”

