MANILA - Sam Concepcion joined a growing list of celebrities throwing their support behind Vice President Leni Robredo’s and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s presidential and vice presidential bids.

As seen in his Instagram Stories, Concepcion went house to house in some towns in Pampanga to campaign for the two.

Concepcion then joined the team in their grand rally in San Fernando on Saturday night.

Robredo and Pangilinan were welcomed in the parol capital of the Philippines by some 220,000 supporters, according to local police, the biggest crowd the tandem has gathered so far, besting their Pasig rally audience with about 80,000-130,000 estimated in attendance.

Robredo and Pangilinan were introduced and entered the stage together, the first time since the duo began touring for their Halalan 2022 campaign.

In previous rallies, Pangilinan makes his speech first, before Robredo is introduced often by local officials, and then makes an entrance.

Aside from Concepcion, the star-studded Pampanga rally was also attended by Nadine Lustre, and celebrity relatives of Pangilinan including wife megastar Sharon Cuneta and niece Gab Pangilinan.