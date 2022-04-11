Photo from RuPaul's Drag Race Instagram account.

Hit reality TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race" has amped up its prize money to $150,000 for its 14th season.

Multiple reports confirmed that the runner-up will also receive $50,000, while eliminated queens will get $2,000 and the chosen Miss Congeniality will get additional $10,000.

This is the highest prize money for the show ever since it started with just $20,000 in its debut season. It was then raised to $25,000 in season 2 and to $75,000 in season 3. It was then raised to $100,000 in the following seasons.

Five queens will be competing in the finale after a seventh non-elimination between Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMichaels. They will be joined by Daya Betty, Bosco, and Lady Camden.

It is not yet confirmed if the show will sustain its "Lipsync for the Crown" format given the odd number of finalists. The finale will be aired the week after the reunion episode this Saturday (Manila time).

The Philippines will be having its local franchise of the hit reality TV series soon.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," together with Kyne and Stephanie Prince for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1 and 2, respectively.

RELATED VIDEO: