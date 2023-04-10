Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Filipino drag queen Aura Mayari has announced that she is getting married in the latest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

In 15th episode aired Saturday, RuPaul looked back on how Aura had a crush on fellow contestant Princess Poppy.

However, Aura also disclosed that she just got engaged.

"Speaking of love, I'm actually getting married, I got engaged. Everyone's still on the guest list. For gifts, don't send me anything just donate to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund," Aura said.

Aura ended her journey in 11th place with one win under her belt for the girl group challenge.

With three wins under her belt, Anetra is the first drag queen of Filipino descent to enter the finals since season 4. Some of her wins include the talent show, the ‘Rusical’ challenge, and the makeover challenge.

The first queen to achieve such a feat is Manila Luzon in season 3 who ended their journey as a runner-up to Raja.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

