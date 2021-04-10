LOOK: Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia mark 7th month of baby with photoshoot

Photo from Coleen Garcia's Instagram account

Actor and host Billy Crawford and his wife Coleen Garcia celebrated another milestone with a family photo shoot as their son Amari turned 7th-month-old.

In a series of photos uploaded on Instagram, Crawford and Garcia shared their baby’s photos, with the actor even posing topless in their family photo.

In one post, Crawford said he did not mind staying at home especially now that his “little man” is reaching his 7th month.

“Lockdown? No problem staying at home cause tomorrow is this little man’s 7th month! Gosh you grow up so fast. Mommy and Daddy loves you so so much you little precious cute bugga,” he said in the caption.

Garcia also expressed happiness at seeing her first child grow, claiming that the past seven months were by far the best for their family.

“Best 7 months ever for us! Our squishy little boy has a big personality and is so fun to be with. It just keeps getting better and better with him. Happy 7th, my baby,” she posted.

The actress also threw a shout out to photography company Stork Studio for setting up a studio in their house and for efficient work.

“I’m glad we got to join him for a few shots this time. I love documenting milestones to keep forever, and were able to take some nice, studio-quality photos without having to leave the house,” Garcia said.

Garcia gave birth to Amari last September 2020 via a home birth which the couple announced in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of her and Crawford cradling their newborn, she wrote: “There’s so much I wanna say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari.”

Ahead of going into labor, Garcia revealed that she and Crawford had prepared for having a home birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible," she said in an interview with Preview.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over two years.

