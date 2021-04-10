How does Gretchen Barretto feel about turning 51? 'Depressing,' actress jokes

Photo from Aivee Teo's Instagram account

Socialite and actress Gretchen Barretto celebrated her 51st birthday a month ago and celebrity dermatologist Aivee Teo made sure to mark her friend’s special day through a vlog.

In a recently uploaded video clip on her YouTube channel, Teo chronicled some of La Greta's activities going into her birthday, including a pampering session.

In the vlog, the doctor teased Barretto about turning a year older, to which the actress jokingly responded she was turning just 42 years old.

When asked how she felt about turning “42”, the actress quickly quipped: “Well, depressing.”

Teo also arranged an intimate birthday lunch for the actress, who has been present in all of her business’ milestones.

Based on the vlog, Barretto was beside her when she opened the A Institute in 2016 and then the Aivee Clinic in The Fort, aside from being a regular patient.

“It’s a milestone and especially now it’s a pandemic. So every birthday is a blessing,” Teo said in her short birthday message for La Greta.

Barretto turned 51 last March 6.

In February, businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco was spotted giving relationship advice as he marked his 27th year with Barretto.

Their only daughter, Dominique, can be heard asking Barretto for a "tip to everybody who wants to be together for that long" in a video posted on the actress' Instagram page.

Barretto passed the question to Cojuangco, who then replied: "Always agree with the Mama. The Mama is always right."

The "Mama" that Cojuangco was referring to was Barretto, as confirmed by the actress in the caption to her post.

"I am the Mama, by the way," she said.

