Tonyboy Cojuangco shares 'tip' as he marks 27th year with Gretchen Barretto

MANILA -- In a rare moment, businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco was spotted giving relationship advice as he marked his 27th year with Gretchen Barretto.

Their only daughter, Dominique, can be heard asking Barretto for a "tip to everybody who wants to be together for that long" in a video posted on the actress' Instagram page.

Barretto passed the question to Cojuangco, who then replied: "Always agree with the Mama. The Mama is always right."

The "Mama" that Cojuangco was referring to was Barretto, as confirmed by the actress in the caption to her post.

"I am the Mama, by the way," she said.

Barretto earlier described Cojuangco as a "perfect" and "hands-on" father to Dominique, as well as a "great provider."

She thanked her partner as she was able to retire from showbiz and accompany their daughter to school without having to worry about finances.

"I was blessed to be able to retire from work and be a full-time mom. I experienced the joy of motherhood every step of the way," she said.

