Snippet: BGYO records ‘He’s Into Her’ theme song

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano star in ‘He’s Into Her,’ whose theme song was recorded by BGYO. Instagram: @darla, @privenewyork

MANILA — The highly anticipated series “He’s Into Her” now has a theme song, performed by breakout P-pop group BGYO.

On Friday, Star Music released a snippet of the song, along with the confirmation that Gelo, Mikki, Akira, Nate, and JL are the voices behind it.

“He’s Into Her,” the track, was composed by Jonathan Manalo.

The release date of the song has yet to be announced.

CAN'T STOP... HE'S INTO HER!! Yup, you guessed it right @bgyo_ph will be singing the #HesIntoHer OST! 💙❤️



Make sure to follow them on Spotify - https://t.co/XFV01kyBbz#BGYOxHIH pic.twitter.com/8fVzmYl2ty — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) April 9, 2021

The series, which stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, is scheduled to premiere on iWant TFC in May.

“He’s Into Her,” directed by Chad Vidanes and produced by Star Cinema, is based on the books by Maxine Lat.

Its theme song is the second original track from BGYO, which was launched in January with its debut single “The Light.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC