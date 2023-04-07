LOOK: How Belle Mariano spent Holy Week break

MANILA – After the success of the Star Magical Prom, Kapamilya star Belle Mariano took time off from the spotlight as she spent time in Singapore during the Holy Week break.

Mariano took to Instagram some photos of her vacation in Singapore, where she was seen posing in front of the iconic Marina Bay Sands.

She also stopped by a library in SG to read some books.

“Guess who’s back,” she said in the caption.

Mariano is coming from the first ever Star Magical Prom of ABS-CBN which serves as an introduction of its new-generation artists.

The actress and her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan earned the top award after a public voting period that ultimately ranked them atop the list of candidates for Prom King & Queen.

Mariano also used the opportunity to be an inspiration to the newest generation of celebrities.

“I just realized, I've been in the business for almost, almost actually 12 years! I started when I was nine, and I was trying to see what I can tell you guys. And, one thing that really stuck with me is patience,” Mariano said.

The “He’s Into Her” lead actress reiterated all the times she planned to quit showbiz only to see herself fighting for her dreams.

“I started to question myself. But then along the way, I also learned how to believe and to dream. I learned how to believe in myself. I learned how to believe in the management.. But mostly, I learned to believe that God's plan will fall accordingly, and I want you to embody that,” she added.

Mariano and Pangilinan are seen as emerging superstars of their generation of talents, with blockbuster movies, a hit series, and dozens of endorsements to their name.



RELATED VIDEO: