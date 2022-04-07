Screenshot from "We Don’t Talk About Bruno" music video

The hit track "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is now the biggest Disney song of all time, according to Billboard magazine,.

Based on the list provided by Billboard, the track has overtaken "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from the "Lion King" in 1994, which peaked at No. 4 and charted for 26 weeks.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has spent 5 straight weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the longest from an animated Disney movie.

It was also the first animated Disney film song to top the chart since “A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is currently eighth on the Hot 100 dated April 9, with a total of 14 weeks spent on the chart so far.

Here is the list of Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Disney Songs:

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 1, 2022) “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 4, 1994) “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Aladdin (No. 1, 1993) “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, Frozen (No. 5, 2014) “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, Pocahontas (No. 4, 1995) “Beauty and the Beast,” Celine Dion & Peabo Bryson, Beauty and the Beast (No. 9, 1992) “Surface Pressure,” Jessica Darrow, Encanto (No. 8, 2022) “Circle of Life,” Elton John, The Lion King (No. 18, 1994) “Go the Distance,” Michael Bolton, Hercules (No. 24, 1997) “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Phil Collins, Tarzan (No. 21, 1999) “Someday,” All-4-One, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (No. 30, 1996) “The Family Madrigal,” Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 20, 2022) “Let It Go,” Demi Lovato, Frozen (No. 38, 2014) “What Else Can I Do?,” Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto (No. 27, 2022) “How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’i Cravalho, Moana (No. 41, 2017) “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez, Frozen (No. 51, 2014) “Dos Oruguitas,” Sebastian Yatra, Encanto (No. 36, 2022) “Little Wonders,” Rob Thomas, Meet the Robinsons (No. 58, 2007) “For the First Time in Forever,” Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel, Frozen (No. 57, 2014) “How Far I’ll Go,” Alessia Cara, Moana (No. 56, 2017) “Waiting on a Miracle,” Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto (No. 48, 2022) “Into the Unknown,” Idina Menzel & AURORA, Frozen II (No. 46, 2019) “Try Everything,” Shakira, Zootopia (No. 63, 2016) “You’re Welcome,” Dwayne Johnson, Moana (No. 65, 2017) “Immortals,” Fall Out Boy, Big Hero 6 (No. 72, 2015) “All of You,” Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, Maluma & Encanto Cast, Encanto (No. 71, 2022) “Nobody Like U,” 4*TOWN, Turning Red (No. 49, 2022) “Love Is an Open Door,” Kristen Bell & Santino Fontana, Frozen (No. 49, 2014) “Show Yourself,” Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood, Frozen II (No. 70, 2019) “We Know the Way,” Opetaia Foa’i & Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana (No. 93, 2016)

