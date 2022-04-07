MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Anji Salvacion expressed her excitement as she is set to stage her first major solo concert dubbed "Feels: The Concert" on April 30 via KTX.ph.

"I am so excited kasi ito po 'yung naging parang dream ko para sa sarili ko since I was little. And I am just so excited na I am able to share din this dream sa lahat. Finally I am going to do a concert solo. I am just so excited," Salvacion said in Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

She also shared what viewers can expect from her digital concert.

"May mga special guest tayo for the concert, pero bili muna kayo ng ticket before we can find out kung sino-sino ang mga aabangan natin na special guest sa concert," she added.

There are still available VIP tickets with a Zoom after-party at P399 and general admission tickets at P199. Tickets are available via KTX.ph.

Salvacion was part of the "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" celebrity edition. She emerged as part of the Top 2 along with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

She started her singing career after joining "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and recently released her single "Dalampasigan."

