Photo from Star Magic's Facebook page

MANILA – "Pinoy Big Brother" celebrity housemate Anji Salvacion is set to hold her solo concert, Star Magic announced Tuesday.

Fans may now buy tickets for Salvacion's event, "Feels: The Concert", to be held on April 30, 8 p.m.

Tickets are available via KTX.ph at P199. Others may also avail of VIP tickets with a Zoom after-party at P399 and SVIP tickets with a behind-the-scenes documentary of the concert for only P599.

Salvacion was part of the "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" celebrity edition. She emerged as part of the Top 2 along with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

She started her singing career after joining Idol Philippines in 2019 and recently released her new single "Dalampasigan."

RELATED VIDEO: