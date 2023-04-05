Juan Home Special Holy Week Rerun on TFC

LONDON- Juan Home, a series independently produced by Juan Konek Ltd, will have a special Holy Week rerun from April 6-8 on The Filipino Channel (TFC), airing in the Pacific, Asia, London, and Saudi at 6.00 p.m. local time and 8.00 p.m. local time in Guam.

The select episodes to be showcased during the Holy Week rerun are features on British-Filipina matron May Parsons, who administered the first-ever Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust; retired British-Filipino nurse, Jesse Maranon; British-Filipina restaurateur Susan Lovett; award-winning milliner Harvy Santos; Oxford-based lexicographer Dr. Danica Salazar, who introduced new Filipino words into the Oxford English Dictionary; and last but not least, Executive Head Teacher and first ever Filipino UK OFSTED inspector Edison David.

The 12-part Juan Home series had two instalments, with the first six airing in November 2022 and the remaining six, which aired and streamed from February 2023.

All the episodes are still available on iWantTfc.com. Conceptualised and presented by 2021 Presidential “Banaag” awardee and award-winning veteran ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Rose Eclarinal, Juan Home, which had season-ender episodes aired in March, shines the light on aspirational and inspirational stories of Filipinos in Europe, told through and in their homes.

The National Lottery Community Fund-supported Juan Eu Konek, headed by Eclarinal, Gene Alcantara, Jay Montelibano-McLeod and Crystal Dias, continues to produce and tell inspiring stories of Filipinos in the UK, Europe and beyond.

