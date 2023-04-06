Anne Curtis looks back on debut film 'Magic Kingdom'

Anne Curtis. Instagram/Anne Curtis



MANILA -- Anne Curtis was only 12 years old when she did her debut film "Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis."

On Instagram, the actress recalled the time she did the hit 1997 fantasy comedy film, where she portrayed the role of Princess Dahlia.

In the caption, Curtis said that she will be forever grateful to her directors and producer for the film, which she considers "a core memory."

"'Magic Kingdom' and my role as Princess Dahlia will always have a special place in my heart. As a 12-year-old, this was definitely a core memory. Forever grateful to directors Peque Gallaga and Lore Reyes and, of course, Viva Films," she said.

Curtis also teased her fans by saying that she is excited to do an acting project again with Erik Matti, who was an assistant director for "Magic Kingdom."

"Just realized I’m celebrating 25 years in the industry. Pretty insane, [my] passion for acting is still very much burning," she said. "Can't wait to start again real soon with a director who was our assistant director for MK, Erik Matti."

In 2020, Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their daughter Dahlia Amélie, which is partly named after the actress' character in "Magic Kingdom."

