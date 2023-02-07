MANILA – Kapamilya star Anne Curtis is gearing up for her acting comeback this 2023.

Award-winning director Erik Matti confirmed on his Instagram account that he will be doing a new movie with his "Buy Bust" lead actress.

On his social media page, Matti teased that Curtis is up for what appeared to be another action project, based on the emojis he used in the caption.

“We don’t shoot movies that are fast and easy. And with someone like Anne who already knows how much bucketloads of blood, sweat and tears it’ll take to do our kind of movies and yet is still so excited and passionate with the story we are going to tell, we can only give it our best to someone like Anne who is hungry to not just make good work but to also pour in the hardwork it takes to get it done. Love ya always,” Matti said about Curtis.

The “It’s Showtime!” host, meanwhile, showed enthusiasm in the comment section, saying: “I’m so excited and sooooo ready to 🤸🏻‍♀️🗡️⚔️💣🏹🐎👊🏽🤸🏻‍♀️😭☠️😍🔪🎯.”

Matti and Curtis previously teamed up for blockbuster action film “Buy Bust” in 2018.

Curtis last appeared in an acting project in 2019 when she joined Vice Ganda in the Metro Manila Film Festival movie “The Mall, The Merrier.”

She went on to take a showbiz hiatus after that to focus on her pregnancy to Dahlia and eventually being a first time mother.

In 2022, Curtis returned to “It's Showtime” and teased that she will also be returning to acting this year.

