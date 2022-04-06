MANILA -- OPM veterans Basil Valdez and Jamie Rivera will be joining forces anew in the concert "Love and Light," which will be held on April 30 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila.

"After ng pandemic, ito 'yung kailangan natin. This is a celebration, a celebration that we are here... Kaya nga it's a celebration of love and light after darkness. Here we are, celebrating this comeback," an excited Rivera said In a press conference on Wednesday.

"Kasi ang hirap nang pinagdaananan natin sa totoo lang," added the country's Inspirational diva, who also stressed that it's an honor for her to work with Valdez.

According to Valdez, he will also be paying tribute to four Filipino composers at the much-awaited concert.

"I am doing most of the love songs and I am paying tributes to four great Filipino composers -- that's George Canseco, Gerry Paraiso, Ryan Cayabyab and Willy Cruz. And she (Rivera) is doing some inspirational songs. So that's love and light, pinag-combine 'yan," Valdez said.

"I hope the people can be enlightened with the love songs that I will be performing and get some inspiration from the songs that Jamie will be doing, " the premiere Pinoy balladeer added.



For Valdez and Rivera, it's really a blessing to do the concert again.

"Kasi the past two years, I really lost some dear friends so mahirap talaga. ... That's why this is a blessing. And to be working with Jamie, I am really looking forward to something like this," Valdez, 70, said.

The "Love and Light" concert is produced by Full House Theater Company in cooperation with NY Entourage Productions, under the musical direction of Adonis Tabanda and directed by Marvin Caldito.

Valdez and Rivera first staged "Love and Light" in 2020.

Rivera is known for her inspirational songs such as “Tell The World of His Love” and “We Are All God’s Children,” as well as some love songs like “Hey, It’s Me,” “Awit Para Sa ’Yo, ”and “I’ve Fallen For You.”



Valdez is known for his songs “Hanggang sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan,” “You" and “Ngayon at Kailanman.”