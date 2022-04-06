Child star no more: Xia Vigor is now ready to be a teen

Photos from Viva Artists Facebook page and Xia Vigor's Instagram account

British-Filipino actress Xia Vigor's child star days are over as she transitions to becoming a teenager while still pursuing her showbiz career.

In a photo released by Viva Artists agency on Facebook, Vigor was introduced as part of the upcoming project “The Wedding Dress” with Phoebe Villamor.

The former child actress seems to be slowly becoming a teenager in her height and looks -- compared to the time she first appeared on television in “Flordeliza” in 2015.

Vigor, who will turn 13 in June, was the first grand winner of the “It’s Showtime!” segment “Mini Me 2,” copying Hollywood star Selena Gomez.

She immediately became a host of another segment of the show, "Xia and Kuys” with Vhong Navarro and Billy Crawford.

In 2016, she was included in the daytime series of ABS-CBN “Langit Lupa” where she portrayed the role of Princess Chavez.

Vigor went viral in 2017 after joining “Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids” where she impersonated Taylor Swift that made headlines even abroad.

The video of Vigor singing “You Belong With Me” by Swift has garnered over 19 million views, as of writing.

This also opened the door for her to be a guest contestant on “Little Big Shots” hosted by Steve Harvey.

As a child star, Vigor was recognized as Box Office Queen in 2020 by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box Office Entertainment Awards for the movie adaptation “Miracle in Cell No. 7.”

The same award-giving body awarded Vigor as Most Popular Female Child Performer in 2017 and 2019.

