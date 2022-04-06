ABS-CBN Films head says GMA Network collaboration ‘a great beginning’

Olivia Lamasan thanks GMA-7 for ‘believing in our films’

GMA Network and ABS-CBN executives meet during the virtual signing of the licensing deal allowing Star Cinema movies to air on GMA-7.

MANILA — Acclaimed filmmaker Olivia Lamasan, managing director of ABS-CBN Films, thanked GMA Network on Wednesday for “believing in our films,” in light of the two companies’ unprecedented licensing deal.

“We are delighted to have Star Cinema movies be enjoyed by Kapuso viewers through this partnership with GMA,” Lamasan said.

“We thank the network for believing in our films and we welcome this collaboration as a great beginning that will inspire us to continue creating stories that will resonate with more Filipinos,” she added.

The partnership, announced Tuesday by executives of both networks, allows Star Cinema movies to be aired on GMA-7 starting April 10, with the 2013 blockbuster “It Takes A Man and a Woman” leading the list.

At least 19 others are slated to be shown on GMA-7, including the likes of “Alone/Together,” “Fantastica,” and “Must Be…Love.”

Leaders of both ABS-CBN and GMA Network previously described the licensing agreement as mutually beneficial to the companies.

GMA Network President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. said the deal “ushers in possibility of a far broader set of conversations, potential partnerships and cooperation that will have the benefit not only mutually to GMA and ABS-CBN but as importantly, if not perhaps more importantly, to the benefit of the public we both serve – the Filipino viewer.”

Like Lamasan, ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak also expressed gratitude for “the kindness of our friends at GMA” on Tuesday.

“Now, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience. We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies and we also look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation within our small industry,” he said.