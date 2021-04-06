LOOK: Carol Banawa gives birth to third child

Singer Carol Banawa has given birth to her third child with her husband Ryan Crisostomo.

Banawa announced the good news on Instagram as she shared a glimpse of their newest bundle of joy resting on her chest.

"Easter Sunday blessing. As we received the blessing of Christ’s resurrection, our family was blessed with another gift of life. God is good," Banawa wrote, using the hashtags #thankyoujesus #grateful #blessed and #teamCrisostomo.

Early this month, Banawa shared her realizations in life as she turned 40, saying she's just thankful for the gift of life and for a having a healthy family.

Banawa has been living in the US with her husband and her kids since she left show business several years ago.

In 2018, she earned her nursing degree after finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C. She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

Prior to leaving showbiz, Banawa was best known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin," "Iingatan Ka," and "Till My Heartaches End." She also performed theme songs for several teleseryes.

