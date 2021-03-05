Carol Banawa reflects on life as she turns 40

MANILA -- Singer and nurse Carol Banawa took to social media to share her realizations as she turned 40 on March 4.

On Instagram, Banawa, who is pregnant with her third child, said she's just thankful for the gift of life and for a having a healthy family.

"Age is really just a number. The digits can keep climbing up, but what matters is how you feel, what you have done with your life, and how you plan to live it for another 40 years," Banawa opened up.

"Never imagined that I would celebrate my 40th in the middle of a pandemic and 35 weeks pregnant to our third child. Celebrating it with my family reminded me of what matters most. My heart is full. I am grateful for the gift of life, for my family, for good health, for the safety and good health of my husband and children," added Banawa, who also paid tribute to her husband Ryan Crisostomo.

"Thank you so much mahal for always taking care of me, loving me and our children. Thank you for working so hard to provide for our family and for spoiling us so much. I love you! Thank you Mama, Ate and family, for always supporting me in everything that I do and loving me unconditionally. I love you both so much!," Banawa shared.

Banawa also thanked all those who remembered to greet her.

"I am grateful for your time, love, and friendship. Thank you. Here’s to another 40 years," she said.

Banawa, who is expected to give birth this April, has been living in the US with her husband and two kids since she left show business several years ago.



In 2018, she earned her nursing degree after finishing summa cum laude at the Northern Virginia Community College in Washington D.C. She became a registered nurse in the US in the same year.

Prior to leaving showbiz, Banawa was best known for her hits "Bakit 'Di Totohanin," "Iingatan Ka," and "Till My Heartaches End." She also performed theme songs for several teleseryes.

