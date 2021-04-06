After wearing her top inside out, Kris Bernal tells netizens: I’m not perfect

Photos from Kris Bernal Instagram account

Kris Bernal marked Easter Sunday with an inspirational message on Instagram but some netizens noticed that the actress wore her tube top inside out in the attached photo.

Few netizens asked Bernal in the comment section if she wore her top wrongly. “I think baliktad ang tube mo mamsh... anyways u look gorgeous as always,” one netizen said.

Others gave the actress the benefit of the doubt. “ate kris, di po ba baliktad damit mo jan? or style po yan? Hehe,” another Instagram user asked.

Later on, Bernal admitted her mistake, explaining she is always in a rush when getting dressed.

“Yes, SHE-zums, it’s baliktad! Haha! I didn't even notice! But think of it as a style so I won’t get lost while driving. Joke! Even my clothes are trying to ride the April fools trend! LOL! Always in a rush getting ready or getting dressed,” she said in the comment section.

Bernal also requested the fans to not make a big deal out of it. “I'm not perfect, I make mistakes!” she added.

Unfazed by the comments, Bernal also posted it on her Instagram story, asking her followers if it happened to them before too.

