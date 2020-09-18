'I leave my options open': Kris Bernal is now a freelancer

MANILA -- Actress Kris Bernal has announced that she has gone freelance.

The long-time talent of GMA-7 made the announcement in her newest vlog uploaded last September 14 after she guested in a show on a rival network.

According to Bernal, her contract with the Kapuso network has already expired.

“My contract with GMA-7 has expired during this pandemic,” says Bernal, who stressed that she asked permission before appearing on TV5.

“I informed my bosses about this guesting and they were okay about it. Siyempre, hindi ko ito gagawin kung makakabangga po ako or kung may masasaktan ako, of couse, hindi ko po ito gagawin,” she said.

Bernal, who was managed by GMA Artist Center for more than 13 years, said that she is now a freelancer. She also shared that she's still thinking of getting a new manager.



"Right now, I can say that I am a freelancer and I have no manager yet. Why? Hindi pa po ako nakakapag-decide, talagang pinag-aaralan kong mabuti kung sino ang puwedeng mag-handle sa akin. Siyempre dapat comfortable ako. So 'yun ang status ko,” Bernal said.

She also admitted that she hasn't received an offer from her mother network.

“In all honesty, no offer yet because I think everything is still uncertain during these times and I totally understand it. I totally understand that kung wala pa pong final decision or whatever kasi mas marami pang malalaki o mahahalagang bagay kaysa sa isyu ko," she said.

In her vlog, Bernal also stressed that she has no issues with GMA-7.

"Wala po. I have no disagreement or issues with my home network and I never had. I think I’ve been really cooperative and really professional with all my dealings with them," Bernal explained.

Bernal also answered the question if there's a possibility that she will transfer to another network.

The actress admitted that she's still unsure if she is willing to do that.

“I'm just really praying to God where he will lead me. I trust his plans and I leave my options open,” she said.



Last February, Bernal got engaged to her boyfriend, chef and businessman Perry Choi.

Bernal and Choi have been dating for more than three years.

They first revealed their relationship in 2017, and just last January Bernal thanked her partner for loving her "endlessly, honestly, constantly, completely, with all [his] heart, mind, and being."