Rocco Nacino becomes an honorary member of NAVSOCOM

MANILA – Actor Rocco Nacino took to social media to announce that he is now officially an honorary member of the Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM).

“From Descendants of the Sun Ph, to joining the Philippine Navy as a reservist, to being an honorary member of our Naval Special Operations Command (Navy Seals),” he captioned his Instagram post.

“Thankful for the many humbling lessons I have learned throughout the years,” he added.

Nacino also expressed his gratitude for receiving the Parangal sa Kapanalig ng Sandatahang Lakas Ng Pilipinas medal and ribbon in a separate post, stating that he was honored to have been recognized.

The actor said these recognitions will serve as motivation for him and his comrades to continue their efforts as reservists in serving the country.

He likewise thanked his wife, Melissa Gohing, for being by his side on that special day.