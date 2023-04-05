Kyle Echarri mourns loss of younger sister

MANILA – Kyle Echarri is mourning the loss of his younger sister Bella.

Despite her passing, Echarri said he is happy to know that his sister is now “done with the year of fighting something you never deserved.”

“I love you more than you will ever know ta. You are the most amazing sister anyone could ever ask for. I already miss your hugs/kisses for Manong whenever he was sad and your cheers for whenever I was on stage,” he said.

Echarri said he takes comfort knowing that Bella can now “smile, sing, dance, swim, and EAT again.”

To end his post, the singer said: “And don’t worry I know I didn’t lose my sister… I just got a new angel. I love you ta, Forever.”

In June 2022, Echarri shared to his social media followers that his sister was diagnosed with a brain tumor.