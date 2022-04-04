Ent main + Trending news

Lee’Anna Layumas and Trixie Dayrit were the first two quarter-finalists who competed in the Monday episode of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime”. ABS-CBN

MANILA – The sixth year of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” kicked off its first quarterfinals Monday, eliminating a first hopeful in the process of naming two semifinalists by the end of the week.

Eight contestants are in the running to enter the next leg of the competition – JR Oclarit, Keisha Paulo, Dong King Peregrino, Querubin Llavore, Ralph Mariano, Lee’Anna Layumas, Trixie Dayrit, and Eufritz Santos.

Across the week, two hopefuls will face off per day, halving them to four by the weekend. Those four will then compete on Saturday to trim down the winners to two semifinalists, joining Adrian Nebreja who clinched that slot after scoring eight consecutive wins in the daily rounds.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The competing pairs are picked at random through a “Musikahon.” Each contestant has one chance each to decline facing off against another hopeful. The competitors will then get to pick each other’s performance piece from three options each.

On Monday, Layumas was initially paired with Paulo. She, however, opted to “pass,” and ended up going head-to-head with Dayrit instead.

Deciding on each other’s song number, Layumas performed Florante’s “Handog” while Dayrit sang UDD’s “Oo.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dayrit, who was the most recent quarterfinalist to complete the eight, ultimately edged out Layumas by less than one percentage-point, with respective scores of 95.3% and 94.7%.

She advanced to the next round, where she will sing against the succeeding days’ winners.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.